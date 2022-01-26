Springfield’s airport sees a boost in passengers in 2021

The Springfield-Branson National Airport says traveling numbers increased in 2021, even with the Covid-19 pandemic continuing.

2021 was a period of recovery and return to normalcy for the airport, according to a press release. Passenger numbers improved by 61 percent compared to 2020, a year that saw a serious decline in travelers due to the onset of the pandemic. 2021 falls in at the fourth busiest year on record for the airport.

Airport officials says this increase in travelers is a good sign that the local economy is headed in the right direction. When the local economic health is strong, more people tend to travel. This also may have to do with the shrinking unemployment rate in Springfield.

Time will tell if the numbers hold up with the emergence of the new Covid-19 “Omicron” variant.