Springfield Art Museum receives large grant to bring an exhibit by Yoko Ono to the city this spring

The Springfield Art Museum will receive a $25,000 Grants for the Arts Projects Award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the presentation of an exhibit that will open in April.

Yoko Ono: Mend Piece is a participatory exhibition organized by the American Federation of Arts. Ono proposes communal mending as an act of healing, according to the art museum in a news release.

"Mend Piece brings to mind the metaphor of the ancient Japanese art of Kintsugi, a technique of repairing broken or cracked pottery using brushstrokes of gold and silver, a philosophy that treats the breakage and repair as part of the object’s history - an important and precious detail, rather than something to disguise, but also the idea that once broken, it is never the same. In a seemingly simple white room, shattered cups and saucers are placed on a table. Participants are asked to mend the fragments together using common household items: twine, glue, scissors, and tape. The resulting works are displayed on nearby shelves, evidence of the power of collective action," said museum officials.

The exhibit will open in the Eldredge Gallery April 9 and will continue through July 10. The museum plans educational and community programs in an adjacent gallery in conjunction with the exhibition.

Learn more about the exhibit planned for Springfield here.

