StoryCorps will be in Springfield this spring, and you're invited to share your stories

StoryCorps is coming to southwest Missouri this spring. It’s a national nonprofit dedicated to recording, preserving and sharing the stories of people from all backgrounds and beliefs.

If you listen to Morning Edition on KSMU on Fridays, you’ll hear interviews that have been recorded in StoryCorps booths across the nation.

KSMU is bringing the StoryCorps Mobile Tour to Springfield April 21 to May 18, and the public is invited to sign up to record interviews, both in-person and virtually. Excerpts from those interviews may be shared on NPR.

A trained StoryCorps facilitator will guide people through the interview process. Afterwards, participants receive a digital copy of their interview, and a second copy, with participant permission, is archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

Reservations to record will be available at 10 a.m. April 7, and can be made by calling StoryCorps’ 24-hour toll-free reservation line at 1-800-850-4406 or visiting storycorps.org.

