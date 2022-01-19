Area schools cancel seated learning, some move to virtual classes as absences increase due to illness

Several schools in southwest Missouri have canceled in-person classes for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 and other illnesses.

Willard Schools said Tuesday on its Facebook page that, due to staff shortages and student absences because of illness, the district is moving to Alternative Method of Instruction or AMI through Friday and will continue to monitor the situation.

“We will continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of students and staff. These decisions will help to facilitate a safe and healthy learning environment for all,” the statement reads.

Ozark Schools have closed Wednesday through Friday with no virtual learning planned due to staff shortages.

“We have hoped for the best, but we have prepared for the worst,” the district said on its Facebook page. “Our staff absences have reached the point that we cannot effectively maintain operations and we must temporarily close our doors districtwide. Our staff have worked tirelessly to keep this from happening, but we believe this is in our best interest. Our goal now is for our community to focus on getting healthy.”

Wednesday will be a no school day for students in the Republic District and a work day for teachers to prepare for AMI Thursday and Friday. Free sack lunches will be available from 11 to 1 each day in a drive thru at Republic Middle School. Learn more here.

