CoxHealth primary care offices are rescheduling routine office visits as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise

CoxHealth’s primary care physicians are adjusting their schedules to treat more patients who are acutely ill as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in southwest Missouri.

Primary care clinics are calling patients to reschedule some wellness and maintenance management appointments, according to the healthcare system on its Facebook page. Appointments coming up in the next 30 to 45 days could be rescheduled to allow physicians to treat patients who need symptomatic or emergent care, according to Cox.

That’s part of the healthcare system’s multi-tiered plan to reallocate resources as they manage the current COVID-19 surge, according to CoxHealth officials.

Urgent care visits are up significantly. In recent weeks, CoxHealth’s urgent care facilities have served more than 700 patients per day. That’s up from 350 to 400 daily visits at this time last year.

The health system is asking patients who are ill and seeking care to call their primary care provider first rather than using an urgent care or schedule a virtual visit.