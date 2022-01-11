© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
CoxHealth primary care offices are rescheduling routine office visits as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 11, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST
Hospital bed close up
pixabay
/
inspiri

Well visits scheduled in the next six to seven weeks could be rescheduled, according to CoxHealth.

CoxHealth’s primary care physicians are adjusting their schedules to treat more patients who are acutely ill as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in southwest Missouri.

Primary care clinics are calling patients to reschedule some wellness and maintenance management appointments, according to the healthcare system on its Facebook page. Appointments coming up in the next 30 to 45 days could be rescheduled to allow physicians to treat patients who need symptomatic or emergent care, according to Cox.

That’s part of the healthcare system’s multi-tiered plan to reallocate resources as they manage the current COVID-19 surge, according to CoxHealth officials.

Urgent care visits are up significantly. In recent weeks, CoxHealth’s urgent care facilities have served more than 700 patients per day. That’s up from 350 to 400 daily visits at this time last year.

The health system is asking patients who are ill and seeking care to call their primary care provider first rather than using an urgent care or schedule a virtual visit.

Michele Skalicky
