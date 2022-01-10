Greene County's rolling 7-day average of daily COVID cases hit 280.7 Friday, a new record

As the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread, Greene County is beginning to see record numbers of cases.

On Friday, there was a new record daily average of cases in the county. A total of 434 cases was reported on Thursday, bringing the rolling seven-day average of new cases per day to 280.7, breaking the record of 254.7 cases per day reported in January 2021.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is urging people to prepare for a continued increase in COVID-19 cases by wearing face coverings, staying home when sick, getting tested, getting vaccinated and signing up for a booster when eligible. Boosters are now available for anyone 12 and older.

Data from the CDC shows that a booster dose prevents 75% of people who contract the omicron variant from having a symptomatic infection compared to 35% of those who have received a two-dose vaccine, according to the health department. Public health officials say those who are unvaccinated face the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Find out where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in southwest Missouri at Vaccine417.com.

To find out how to get a COVID-19 test, go to COVIDTesting417.com or call 417-874-1211.