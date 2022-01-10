Greene County's rolling 7-day average of daily COVID cases hit 280.7 Friday, a new record
Public health officials are urging people to take action to prevent the spread of the illness.
As the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread, Greene County is beginning to see record numbers of cases.
On Friday, there was a new record daily average of cases in the county. A total of 434 cases was reported on Thursday, bringing the rolling seven-day average of new cases per day to 280.7, breaking the record of 254.7 cases per day reported in January 2021.
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is urging people to prepare for a continued increase in COVID-19 cases by wearing face coverings, staying home when sick, getting tested, getting vaccinated and signing up for a booster when eligible. Boosters are now available for anyone 12 and older.
Data from the CDC shows that a booster dose prevents 75% of people who contract the omicron variant from having a symptomatic infection compared to 35% of those who have received a two-dose vaccine, according to the health department. Public health officials say those who are unvaccinated face the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death.
Find out where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in southwest Missouri at Vaccine417.com.
To find out how to get a COVID-19 test, go to COVIDTesting417.com or call 417-874-1211.