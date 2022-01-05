Health Department plans media availability Wednesday morning as COVID-19 cases increase in Greene County

COVID-19 cases continue to go up in Greene County.

As of Tuesday, the number of daily cases on a seven-day rolling average was up to 210, up from 125 just a week before.

There were 164 people in Springfield hospitals with the illness, and 54 were in critical care. Sixty were from Greene County.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department plans a media availability Wednesday morning at 11. It will be streamed live on the City of Springfield’s Facebook page and on the city’s website, springfieldmo.gov. You can also view it on KSMU's Facebook page.

Meanwhile, you can find out where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, including a booster, at vaccine417.com.