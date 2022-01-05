© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Health Department plans media availability Wednesday morning as COVID-19 cases increase in Greene County

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 5, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST
Woman blowing nose
Mojpe
/
Pixabay
A woman blows her nose

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the City of Springfield's Facebook page.

COVID-19 cases continue to go up in Greene County.

As of Tuesday, the number of daily cases on a seven-day rolling average was up to 210, up from 125 just a week before.

There were 164 people in Springfield hospitals with the illness, and 54 were in critical care. Sixty were from Greene County.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department plans a media availability Wednesday morning at 11. It will be streamed live on the City of Springfield’s Facebook page and on the city’s website, springfieldmo.gov. You can also view it on KSMU's Facebook page.

Meanwhile, you can find out where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, including a booster, at vaccine417.com.

Michele Skalicky
