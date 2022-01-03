Overhead power lines to be moved underground on 76 Country Boulevard in Branson

Starting this week, crews will begin moving overhead power lines on 76 Country Boulevard in Branson underground.

The work, set to start Wednesday, January 5, is designed to enhance the visual aesthetics of the main road through Branson.

The project will start at Presley’s Country Jubilee and go to the Branson Ferris Wheel.

It’s part of the 76 Revitalization Project and is estimated to cost $1.7 million. The project is funded through the 76 Entertainment CID.

The work is expected to continue through April and will require temporary lane closures.

City officials say they’ll work to minimize impacts to businesses, customers and properties in the area.