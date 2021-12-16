© 2021 KSMU Radio
Preventing surge of COVID-19 cases in the community is goal of 2-day testing event next week in Springfield

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published December 16, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST
COVID-19 test tube
Fernando Zhiminaicela
/
Pixabay
A healthcare worker holds a COVID-19 test tube

The Celebrate Safely Testing Event will be held on December 22 and 23.

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will hold a testing event at its vaccination clinic, 1425 E. Battlefield in Springfield.

The Celebrate Safely Testing Event will take place December 22 and 23 from 7 a.m. to noon.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 417-874-1211. Test results are expected to be available the same day.

The health department is strongly encouraging people who will be traveling, hosting or gathering indoors with anyone outside their household for the holidays to get tested. Public health officials hope that will help prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases in the community.

They’re also reminding people that vaccines are the best way to prevent severe illness and the spread of COVID-19.

$50 gift cards are still available at the health department’s vaccination clinic for those who get their first or second dose of vaccine.

Find out more at vaccine417.com.

Michele Skalicky
