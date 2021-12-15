Flu cases are up in Greene County compared to 2019 and 2020

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 makes its way across the world, there’s another illness that public health officials are watching. Flu cases in Greene County are high compared to 2019 and 2020, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

So far this flu season, Greene County has reported 212 cases of influenza. At this point in 2019, 69 total cases were reported, and in 2020, only 32 total cases were reported. Cases were likely lower in 2020 due to prevention measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the health department.

Public health officials encourage people to get the flu vaccine, which is available for anyone six months and older.

Other preventive measures include washing your hands, covering coughs and sneezes, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and wearing face masks.

Find out more at vaccine417.com.