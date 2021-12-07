© 2021 KSMU Radio
Nixa residents may now apply for help paying water bills

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published December 7, 2021 at 5:20 AM CST
Faucet
RonPorter
/
Pixabay
Faucet and sink

Nixa City Council recently entered into an agreement with the Missouri Department of Social Services that allows Nixa Utilities to participate in the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program. It provides a one-time payment up to $750 from October 1 to September 30 to help low-income households pay for their current water and sewer bills, past due bills, disconnection fees and reconnection fees.

The City of Nixa already participates in the statewide LIHEAP program, which helps low-income households pay their electric bills.

Both programs are administered locally by OACAC.

Learn more by calling 417-864-3460.

News
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky