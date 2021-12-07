Nixa residents may now apply for help paying water bills

Nixa City Council recently entered into an agreement with the Missouri Department of Social Services that allows Nixa Utilities to participate in the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program. It provides a one-time payment up to $750 from October 1 to September 30 to help low-income households pay for their current water and sewer bills, past due bills, disconnection fees and reconnection fees.

The City of Nixa already participates in the statewide LIHEAP program, which helps low-income households pay their electric bills.

Both programs are administered locally by OACAC.

Learn more by calling 417-864-3460.