Effort underway to bring Battle of Newtonia site into Wilson's Creek National Battlefield

A bill introduced by U.S. Senator Roy Blunt and U.S. Representative Billy Long would preserve a Civil War battle site in southwest Missouri.

Under the legislation, the boundaries of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield would be expanded to include land that is relevant to the Newtonia Battlefield site, according to a news release.

The Newtonia Battlefields Protection Association has been working for around two decades to preserve 25 acres and the Ritchey Mansion at Newtonia. The Ritchey Manson served as headquarters and a hospital during the 1862 and 1864 battles. Several Native American tribes were involved in the first battle, and the later battle was one of the last Civil War battles fought west of the Mississippi.