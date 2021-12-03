More than 6000 Greene County residents got their 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in November

Thousands of Greene County residents got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in November. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says 6,439 residents took the first step towards becoming vaccinated.

The increase, it said in a news release, is partially due to the emergency approval and authorization of the pediatric Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year olds.

Public health officials in Greene County said cases of COVID-19 are increasing. The seven-day rolling average of daily cases was up to 57.6 on November 30 compared to 35.6 on October 31. That number had incrased to 74 on Thursday, and 300 cases have been reported in the county since Monday. They said the surge is concerning as the holiday season approaches and 51 percent of county residents remain unvaccinated.

Find out how to get a COVID-19 test or vaccine by visiting vaccine417.com or by calling 417-874-1211.

