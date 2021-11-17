Job fair aimed at veterans and their families will be held today from 10 to 1

The Missouri Job Center is teaming up with the American Legion Post 639 to hold a job fair Wednesday, November 17.

The Veteran and Family Job Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Post 639, 2660 S. Scenic in Springfield. It’s open to the general public as well as veterans and their family members.

“Hosting a Veteran-focused job fair fits into the Missouri Job Center and the Legion’s shared mission of helping current military and Veteran families thrive,” Sabrina Bonnette, U.S. Navy Chief (Ret), LVER, and Charter Member of Women Veterans of SWMO Post 1214, said in a news release.

Twenty-nine Springfield-area employers will be in attendance.

They are: Bass Pro Shops, Grizzly Industrial, Nothum Food Processing, Jack Henry, Buckhorn, CoxHealth, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Flooring Systems, Veteran’s Upward Bound, The Arc of the Ozarks, City of Springfield, Red Monkey Foods, ACGI/Armstrong World, Battlefield Fire Protection, Amazon, Veteran’s Affairs, Wilson Logistics, Springfield Public Schools, O’Reilly Hospitality Management, Crossmark, Department of Social Services, SRC Logistics, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Springfield Vet Clinic, Healthline In-Home Care, Hiland Dairy, Sun Solar, AT&T and TSA.