Gift cards, chance to win prizes for anyone who gets a 1st or 2nd COVID-19 vaccine at 2 upcoming Greene County clinics

Gift cards will be given to anyone who gets a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at two upcoming clinics in Greene County, and they’ll be entered into drawings for prizes.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is partnering with Springfield Public Schools and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks for the events, which will be held November 20th and December 11th. They're spaced three weeks apart so individuals can get the first dose at the first clinic and the second dose on December 11. They’ll take place at two locations--the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 1425 E. Battlefield, and at Williams Elementary, 2205 W. Kearney.

Those who get a vaccine will get a $50 gift card, while they last, and will be entered into drawings to win $15,000 in prizes, including season passes to area attractions, a PlayStation5, an Apple iPad and a backyard playset.

"We're excited to be able to offer this unique incentive to the community...just before the holidays when getting vaccinated will really allow us to celebrate safely," said Katie Towns, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department who also said her young kids have been vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine was recently approved for children five to 11. Towns said the health department has administered more than 300 pediatric vaccines so far.

"The science tells us the vaccine is safe and effective and will help us put this pandemic behind us," said Towns.

She encourages parents with questions about the vaccine to reach out to their child’s pediatrician or the health department.

Towns said cases of COVID-19 have been slowly inching up in Greene County, which has a vaccination rate of just over 52 percent.

As of Friday, the seven-day average of daily cases was 41. There were 42 people in Springfield hospitals with the illness, and 14 were in critical care.

Find out more about the upcoming clinics and about other opportunities to get the COVID-19 vaccine at vaccine417.com.

