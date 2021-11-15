City of Springfield to reward recyclers at special event this Friday; virtual screening of Microplastic Madness underway
The events are part of America Recycles Day.
America Recycles Day is Monday, November 15, and the City of Springfield Environmental Services is celebrating with some special events.
The public is invited to a virtual movie screening of “Microplastic Madness.” The documentary is part of the EnviroFlick Movie Series and is available for at-home viewing through November 17. The film’s director, Debby Lee Cohen, along with area water quality experts, will take part in a community conversation via Zoom on Thursday, November 18, at 7 p.m.
And the city will host Customer Appreciation at all of the city’s recycling centers on Friday, November 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be free giveaways while supplies last.
City officials also hope residents will check out the new Waste Wizard, a searchable online tool that connects citizens to recycling and donation options in Springfield.
Find out more at springfieldmo.gov/recycling.