City of Springfield to reward recyclers at special event this Friday; virtual screening of Microplastic Madness underway

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 15, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST
Plastic bottles
pasja1000
/
Pixabay
Plastic bottles

The events are part of America Recycles Day.

America Recycles Day is Monday, November 15, and the City of Springfield Environmental Services is celebrating with some special events.

The public is invited to a virtual movie screening of “Microplastic Madness.” The documentary is part of the EnviroFlick Movie Series and is available for at-home viewing through November 17. The film’s director, Debby Lee Cohen, along with area water quality experts, will take part in a community conversation via Zoom on Thursday, November 18, at 7 p.m.

And the city will host Customer Appreciation at all of the city’s recycling centers on Friday, November 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be free giveaways while supplies last.

City officials also hope residents will check out the new Waste Wizard, a searchable online tool that connects citizens to recycling and donation options in Springfield.

Find out more at springfieldmo.gov/recycling.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky