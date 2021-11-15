Allegiant to offer 2 more nonstop flights out of Springfield starting Friday

Allegiant Air will begin providing service to Austin, Texas and Punta Gorda, Florida from the Springfield-Branson National Airport on Friday.

Service to Austin and Punta Gorda will be year-round and will fly twice a week.

The new routes will bring the airport up to a total of 15 nonstop destinations, nine of them through Allegiant.

"The pandemic business climate has been difficult for both airlines and airports, but Springfield and Allegiant have fared relatively well," according to the airport in a news release.

From January through September of this year, Springfield passenger numbers were down 20 percent compared to the same period in 2019. But airport officials said other airports in the region fared worse.

For example, Northwest Arkansas (XNA) saw a 39 percent drop in passengers, and Kansas City (KCI) saw a 38 percent drop during that period.

