MSU to take on University of Northern Iowa Saturday in final home game of regular season

When the red-hot Bears take on the University of Northern Iowa Panthers Saturday, they’re looking to complete the regular season undefeated at home for the first time since 2010. Northern Iowa comes into the game at 5-4 after losing last week while the Bears sit at 6-3. If MSU can win, they’ll capture their first seven-win season since 1996.

Bears quarterback Jason Shelley broke the university’s single season total offense record last week, which was previously 2,806 total yards.

Kickoff is at 2:00 pm and forecasters say we’ll see a high in the mid-40s and partly cloudy skies.

Saturday is Senior Day as well as Fan Appreciation Day; all tickets are three dollars and kids will get in to the game for free.