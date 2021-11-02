© 2021 KSMU Radio
News

Endangered Person Advisory issued for teenage girl in Polk County

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 2, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT
Jazmond Nicole Masten
Polk County Sheriff's Department
/
Jazmond Nicole Masten

Sixteen-year-old Jazmond Nicole Maston has been missing since Sunday night.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing teenage girl. The department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 16-year-old Jazmond Nicole Masten.

According to the department, a disturbance occurred Sunday night, October 31, at 11:30 at 105 S. Garfield in Humansville, and Masten left on foot. She is 5’5” tall, 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and a pirate costume with a red shirt.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to call 911.

Michele Skalicky
