Endangered Person Advisory issued for teenage girl in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing teenage girl. The department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 16-year-old Jazmond Nicole Masten.

According to the department, a disturbance occurred Sunday night, October 31, at 11:30 at 105 S. Garfield in Humansville, and Masten left on foot. She is 5’5” tall, 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and a pirate costume with a red shirt.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to call 911.