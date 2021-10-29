© 2021 KSMU Radio
Parson says Missouri won't help much with Biden vaccine rule

KSMU | By Associated Press-Summer Ballentine
Published October 29, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT
Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson is refusing to help enforce President Joe Biden's federal coronavirus vaccine mandate in some limited instances.

Parson issued an executive order Thursday banning his administration from enforcing the mandate when individuals refuse COVID-19 vaccination for religious or medical reasons.

The mandate says companies with at least 100 employees must require their employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. A vaccine mandate for federal contractors goes into effect in December and doesn't have a testing option.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has also directed her administration not to cooperate with Biden's mandate.

