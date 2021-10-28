© 2021 KSMU Radio
MSU football Bears set to take on North Dakota at home Saturday

KSMU | By Joe Patrick
Published October 28, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT
The Bears are looking to rebound Saturday following a close loss to the top conference ranked North Dakota State Bison in Fargo. The 4-3 Bears will be extra motivated to defeat the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks since they were the team that knocked Missouri State out of the playoffs last spring.

MSU quarterback Jason Shelley currently has seven straight games with 200 yards passing, needing one more to tie the record for most such games in a season in Bears history. And defensive tackle Eric Johnson has now played in 50 consecutive games, which is believed to be a program record.

The forecast at game time is calling for 60 degrees and sunshine with a slight wind. Tailgating starts at 11:00 a.m. Saturday and kickoff is at 2:00 pm.

