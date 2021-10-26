Safety experts remind drivers: slow down, be extra alert for trick-or-treaters

Missouri State Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Eric Olson says if you’ll be driving around Halloween, slow down and drive with extra care. Stay alert for young trick-or-treaters and expect heavier traffic. Parents can remind their kids to only approach familiar or well-lit houses and talk to them about never entering a stranger’s house or vehicle.

If you’ll be out trick-or-treating, use sidewalks when you can, and always look both ways when crossing the street. Trick-or-treat before sunset if possible, and if you go out after dark, use a flashlight.