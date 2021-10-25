Contract is renewed for program that served more than 11,000 low-income infants, children and pregnant women last year

A program that serves women and their children in Greene County will continue for at least another year.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has renewed the contract to continue the Women, Infants & Children Services or WIC for fiscal year 2022.

The program served 11,002 infants, children and pregnant women in fiscal year 2021.

WIC provides nutritious foods to enhance diets, provides information on healthy eating and gives referrals to health care and other community resources. Its mission is to safeguard the health of women, infants and children who are nutritional risk.

The income eligibility threshold is 185 percent of the federal poverty level.

Find out more by calling 417-864-1540 or visit health.springfieldmo.gov/wic.