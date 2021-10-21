© 2021 KSMU Radio
Stick-or-Treat to offer fall activities and COVID-19 shots

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published October 21, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT
COVID-19 vaccines
Pixabay
/
torstensimon

The event will be held Friday and Saturday at Fremont Elementary

Halloween is almost here, and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is taking advantage of it to try to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

It’s partnering with Community Partnership of the Ozarks, Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Springfield Public Schools to offer $50 gift cards to those who receive a first or second dose of the vaccine at a fall festival.

Stick-or-Treat will be held this Friday, October 22, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, October 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fremont Elementary, 2814 N. Fremont in Springfield.

Those who get vaccinated at the event will be entered into a drawing for $5000.

Stick-or-Treat will also offer resources and services, including free groceries, health screenings, immigration services and help finding employment. Kids can trick or treat, decorate pumpkins and more.

Details are at vaccine417.com.

Michele Skalicky
