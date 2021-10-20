© 2021 KSMU Radio
Missouri budget officials outline $50M cost of data breach

KSMU | By Associated Press-Summer Ballentine
Published October 20, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT
The Missouri Capitol building is located along the Missouri River in Jefferson City.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Help for roughly 100,000 teachers whose Social Security numbers were vulnerable in a massive state data breach could cost Missouri as much as $50 million.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson's spokeswoman on Tuesday confirmed that the rough cost estimate includes credit monitoring and the cost of a call center to help teachers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says it found the vulnerability and flagged the issue to the education department. The newspaper says it gave the agency time to fix the issue before the paper published a report on it. Parson has cast blame on the newspaper for finding the problem.

