Don't put away your umbrella just yet; rain chances continue through Friday

Wet weather continues in southwest Missouri. Drew Albert, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, said remnants of Hurricane Pamela, which made landfall in Mexico, are responsible for the rainfall in the area since yesterday morning.

"It's a very moist atmosphere," he said. "Very unusually moist for this time of year, and that's helped just produce this general mounting rainfall amounts. And we've seen some weather stations down in the Branson area, down in the Cassville area, even up into Nixa and south Springfield of two to two and a half inches of rain."

Albert said there could be some locally heavy rainfall in parts of southwest Missouri this morning. But, since the ground has been dry for awhile, he doesn’t expect any flash flooding. If flooding occurs, he predicts water will come up slowly.

Another system will come through the area tonight, but Albert doesn’t expect there to be as much rainfall with that one.

Temperatures will be much cooler after the rain moves out with lows Saturday morning around 40.

For more weather information from the National Weather Service, click here.

