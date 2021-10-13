© 2021 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fundraiser begins October 15! Make your pledge early and support programming on KSMU.
News

New Law Provides Unpaid Leave for Missouri's Domestic, Sexual Abuse Survivors

KSMU | By Molly Roeder
Published October 13, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT

A new Missouri law will provide unpaid leave for survivors of domestic or sexual violence.

The Victims Economic Safety and Security Act allows for one to two weeks of unpaid leave each year for employees experiencing domestic or sexual abuse. It also covers those with household or family members who are victims.

The law has also been implemented in other states like Illinois.

Employers with at least 20 employees are required to provide notice of the new law no later than October 27.

Lisa Farmer, executive director at Harmony House in Springfield, says this new law is a major step forward and will give survivors the time they need to get services without the fear of losing their jobs.

News
Molly Roeder
See stories by Molly Roeder