New Law Provides Unpaid Leave for Missouri's Domestic, Sexual Abuse Survivors

A new Missouri law will provide unpaid leave for survivors of domestic or sexual violence.

The Victims Economic Safety and Security Act allows for one to two weeks of unpaid leave each year for employees experiencing domestic or sexual abuse. It also covers those with household or family members who are victims.

The law has also been implemented in other states like Illinois.

Employers with at least 20 employees are required to provide notice of the new law no later than October 27.

Lisa Farmer, executive director at Harmony House in Springfield, says this new law is a major step forward and will give survivors the time they need to get services without the fear of losing their jobs.