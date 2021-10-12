Mental health services tops list in survey about how Greene County should spend ARPA funds

Results of a survey about how Greene County should spend its share of American Rescue Plan Act funds are in.

The county has been issued $56.8 million in ARPA funds.

Survey respondents could choose five out of 22 categories.

Mental health services received the most votes followed by affordable housing, service to unhoused persons, vaccination, small business economic assistance, assistance to nonprofit organizations and household food programs.

Nonprofit listening sessions are also being conducted in order to determine how to spend the money.

The decision will also be based on the Community Foundation of the Ozarks’ community focus report, the Forward SGF report and Greene County census data, according to county officials.