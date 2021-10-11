Stormwater improvement project near Springfield Art Museum delayed, say city officials

It will be a few more months before a stormwater improvement project near the Springfield Art Museum is finished.

Completion of the project, which had been scheduled for this fall, has been pushed back to spring of 2022.

The construction contractor, Hartman and Company, has experienced delays due to subcontractor scheduling and materials supply, said city officials.

“These challenges are consistent with those experienced industry wide as contractors struggle to hire necessary workers and supply chains remain inconsistent following the effects of the pandemic,” according to a news release.

The project, between Kings and Greene Avenues along Brookside Drive, is intended to reduce flooding and improve water quality by restoring a portion of Fassnight Creek to a naturalized channel. It includes the construction of two pedestrian bridges and installation of more than 200 native plants and shrubs.

Hartman has until mid-April to complete the project.

