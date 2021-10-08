Springfield-Greene County Health Department names new assistant health director

Rinda Davis has been named the new assistant director of health at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Davis has been with the health department for 17 years, according to a news release. She started her career in public health as a graduate intern at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. She's worked as nurse coordinator for the NEST Partnership at the health department for four years. Her new position starts October 11.

Davis has served in a variety of positions in her time with the department, including in education, case management, grant management and vaccinations.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis served as the liaison for the contact tracing team before transitioning to coordinate the department’s nursing services at the Mass Vaccination Clinic in January 2021, according to the health department.

Davis has a Master’s Degree in Public Health from Missouri State University and Bachelor’s and Associate’s Degrees in Nursing from Cox College.

“I want to bring a nursing lens to the leadership team,” Davis said in the news release. “The goal of my work has always been to give people the chance to live happy and productive lives. My experience as a nurse, passion for preventative health, and focus on collaboration are strengths I have to offer the Department and community.”