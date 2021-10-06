With shorter Fall days, experts remind drivers to watch out for deer

As the days grow shorter, there’s less sunlight and more deer activity.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, there were 3,639 traffic crashes in Missouri last year involving deer. Five of those crashes resulted in death.

To avoid hitting a deer, MoDOT says drivers need to always be cautious and scan both sides of the roadway.

Drivers should never swerve to avoid animals in the road because it can cause them to lose control of their vehicles.

If a collision can’t be avoided, and a deer is killed, drivers should not jeopardize their safety to remove the animal from a high traffic area.