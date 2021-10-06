CoxHealth to hold hiring fairs at multiple hospital campuses
CoxHealth is looking to add more people to its team through a series of hiring events.
The events will take place on its hospital campuses throughout the region, with new jobs starting at $15.25 an hour.
Jobs are available in environmental services, patient financial services, phlebotomy, home health, and more. The events are taking place at:
Cox Medical Center South, Springfield
On Thursday, October 7 from 4 -6 p.m. in the West Tower Lobby
Cox Barton County Hospital
On Friday, October 8 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the lobby
Cox Medical Center Branson
On Monday, October 18 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the tree rooms
Cox Monett Hospital
On Monday, October 25 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the lobby
For more information on the events, call 417-269-5627.