CoxHealth to hold hiring fairs at multiple hospital campuses

KSMU | By Molly Roeder
Published October 6, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT
CoxHealth is looking to add more people to its team through a series of hiring events.
The events will take place on its hospital campuses throughout the region, with new jobs starting at $15.25 an hour.

Jobs are available in environmental services, patient financial services, phlebotomy, home health, and more. The events are taking place at:

Cox Medical Center South, Springfield 
On Thursday, October 7 from 4 -6 p.m. in the West Tower Lobby

Cox Barton County Hospital  
On Friday, October 8 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the lobby

Cox Medical Center Branson 
On Monday, October 18 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the tree rooms

Cox Monett Hospital 
On Monday, October 25 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the lobby

For more information on the events, call 417-269-5627.

