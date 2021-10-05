To meet demands of area employers, OTC offers free short term courses on various topics

The Center for Workforce Development at Ozarks Technical Community College is offering short term courses this fall and winter “to help potential employees gain in-demand skills to meet employer needs,” according to a news release.

The cost is free to students, and enrollment is open to anyone 18 and older.

There are seven different options:



The construction course will be held at the Table Rock campus, and cybersecurity is an online course. All other classes are held on the OTC Springfield Campus.

Students interested in enrolling in any of the classes should call the Center for Workforce Development at 417-447-8888 or email cwd@otc.edu.

