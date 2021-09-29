© 2021 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

$1.99 Million In Federal Stimulus Funds To Be Distributed To Drury University Students

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 29, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT
Drury University
Ryan Welch
/
Drury University in Springfield, Missouri

Drury University students will get some extra money as part of federal student relief efforts. The university said it will distribute another $1.99 million in federal pandemic relief aid directly to students. The funds are from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

Drury students will receive up to $1500 based on financial need as documented by their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), according to a news release.

All 2,280 currently enrolled, degree-seeking students in Drury’s day school, Drury GO and the College of Graduate Studies will receive some level of direct payment from the university’s ARP funds, Drury officials said.

Emails to eligible students will begin going out this week, and funds will be distributed by October 15.

News
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky