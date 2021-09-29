$1.99 Million In Federal Stimulus Funds To Be Distributed To Drury University Students

Drury University students will get some extra money as part of federal student relief efforts. The university said it will distribute another $1.99 million in federal pandemic relief aid directly to students. The funds are from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

Drury students will receive up to $1500 based on financial need as documented by their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), according to a news release.

All 2,280 currently enrolled, degree-seeking students in Drury’s day school, Drury GO and the College of Graduate Studies will receive some level of direct payment from the university’s ARP funds, Drury officials said.

Emails to eligible students will begin going out this week, and funds will be distributed by October 15.