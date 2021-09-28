Ava Teenager Dies After Fall At Buffalo National River In Arkansas

A teenage boy from southwest Missouri has died after falling along the Lost Valley Trail Saturday at the Buffalo National River in Arkansas.

Park officials say the 16-year-old from Ava was hiking with a large group from his church when he left the trail near Eden Falls Cave and climbed up the steep hillside near the cave entrance. He sustained traumatic head and spinal injuries after losing his footing and falling about 20 feet.

Witnesses performed CPR and rendered first aid until National Park Service rangers and paramedics arrived, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, according to a news release.

Park superintendent Mark Foust said in a statement that he and park staff extend “deepest condolences to this young man’s family and friends.”

Park rangers said off-trail travel in that area is often dangerous, and they ask visitors to stay on established trails to avoid injury.