Student Success Advisor Will Help Prepare Hillcrest High School Students For Life After Graduation

Hillcrest High School students will soon have access to a student success advisor to determine what their path will be after graduation. Ozarks Technical Community College and Springfield Public Schools entered into an agreement to create that position at Hillcrest, and the SPS School Board approved it Tuesday night.

The advisor will counsel and instruct students on their post-secondary options, including college, vocational training and military service, according to SPS.

The role will be similar to what OTC has at rural high schools in southern Missouri. Those advisors encourage students to take the ACT and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

OTC will hire, train, supervise and pay the salary and benefits of the advisor, but that person will have an office at Hillcrest.

The advisor is expected to be in place this semester.