Student Success Advisor Will Help Prepare Hillcrest High School Students For Life After Graduation

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 23, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT
hillcrest.JPG
Hillcrest High School/Facebook
/

The position is a collaboration of Springfield Public Schools and OTC

Hillcrest High School students will soon have access to a student success advisor to determine what their path will be after graduation. Ozarks Technical Community College and Springfield Public Schools entered into an agreement to create that position at Hillcrest, and the SPS School Board approved it Tuesday night.

The advisor will counsel and instruct students on their post-secondary options, including college, vocational training and military service, according to SPS.

The role will be similar to what OTC has at rural high schools in southern Missouri. Those advisors encourage students to take the ACT and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

OTC will hire, train, supervise and pay the salary and benefits of the advisor, but that person will have an office at Hillcrest.

The advisor is expected to be in place this semester.

News
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
