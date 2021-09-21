TV Personality John Quiñones Headlines MSU Public Affairs Conference

Missouri State University is hosting its annual Public Affairs Conference next week, centering on the theme "Bridging the Divide."

MSU's fall Public Affairs Conference kicks off Tuesday, Sept 28th at 7:30 pm with TV personality John Quiñones' keynote speech. Quiñones is known for his work with ABC News, and he's the creator and host of What Would You Do?

The conference also highlights three plenary speakers:

Shereen Marisol Meraji will discuss race, diversity, inclusion, and topics from her podcast at 7:30 pm Sept. 29th via Zoom.

Dr. Bill Doherty will speak about Beyond political polarization: Finding common ground for the common good at 12:30 pm Sept. 30th via Zoom.

And Daryl Davis will present "How can you hate me when you don't even know me?" at 7:30 pm Sept 30th at Juanita K. Hammons Hall.

All events are free and open to the public and registration is not required.