© 2021 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Pregnant Giraffe At Dickerson Park Zoo Is Considered High Risk

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 9, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT
zoo.JPG
Dickerson Park Zoo
/

A giraffe at Dickerson Park Zoo is pregnant and due in just a few weeks, and zoo officials say her pregnancy is high risk.

Emma is 16 and the pregnancy was unexpected.  She was receiving birth control treatments at the time.

The giraffe has had three successful pregnancies and one calf born with health issues, which passed away shortly after birth.

The gestation period for a giraffe is 15 months, according to the zoo, and Emma is estimated to be 12-13 months along.

Animal care staff is closely monitoring her for signs of labor and preparing for the birth.

News
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky