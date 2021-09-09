Pregnant Giraffe At Dickerson Park Zoo Is Considered High Risk

A giraffe at Dickerson Park Zoo is pregnant and due in just a few weeks, and zoo officials say her pregnancy is high risk.

Emma is 16 and the pregnancy was unexpected. She was receiving birth control treatments at the time.

The giraffe has had three successful pregnancies and one calf born with health issues, which passed away shortly after birth.

The gestation period for a giraffe is 15 months, according to the zoo, and Emma is estimated to be 12-13 months along.

Animal care staff is closely monitoring her for signs of labor and preparing for the birth.