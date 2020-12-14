© 2021 KSMU Radio
Missouri Conservation Commission Takes Another Step Toward A Black Bear Hunting Season

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published December 14, 2020 at 6:00 AM CST
The framework for Missouri’s first black bear hunting season has received approval from the Missouri Conservation Commission.

The framework limits any future bear hunting to areas of southern Missouri and restricts bear hunting to Missouri residents only, according to MDC.

MDC will present recommendations to the commission next spring for a potential initial permit and harvest quota.  If those are approved, Missouri residents will be able to apply next May for an October 2021 fall hunt.

MDC says the hunt will be “limited and highly restrictive.”

