Springfield City Utilities asks customers to turn down thermostats, avoid using appliances amid energy station repairs

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published December 23, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST
powerlines.jpg
Gregory Holman/KSMU
/
Electrical power lines are shown on Dec. 23, 2022 in south Springfield.

A transmission line problem "required one of the turbines at John Twitty Energy Station to be taken offline," CU officials said Friday morning.

On Friday morning Springfield City Utilities asked its natural gas and electricity customers to conserve power while repairs were underway.

One of the turbines at John Twitty Energy Station had to be taken offline due to a problem with a tranmission line, CU said in a news release.

Repairs were "not expected to take long" but CU asked customers to conserve power.

They recommended customers turn down thermostats 2 degrees and wait until later Friday to run appliances like dishwashers and clothes washers and dryers.

CU also asked customers to turn off any unnecessary lights or other appliances.

CU officials said they planned to update the community when repairs are completed.

Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs and investigations.
