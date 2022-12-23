Springfield City Utilities asks customers to turn down thermostats, avoid using appliances amid energy station repairs

On Friday morning Springfield City Utilities asked its natural gas and electricity customers to conserve power while repairs were underway.

One of the turbines at John Twitty Energy Station had to be taken offline due to a problem with a tranmission line, CU said in a news release.

Repairs were "not expected to take long" but CU asked customers to conserve power.

They recommended customers turn down thermostats 2 degrees and wait until later Friday to run appliances like dishwashers and clothes washers and dryers.

CU also asked customers to turn off any unnecessary lights or other appliances.

CU officials said they planned to update the community when repairs are completed.