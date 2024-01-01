Local Content and Service Report to the Community 2023
Local Value
At KSMU Radio and Ozarks Public Television, we take our role of serving our audience and upholding their trust very seriously. We strive to keep listeners and viewers across the Ozarks informed, entertained, and inspired through in-depth news coverage, excellent educational content, and the civil exchange of ideas. A variety of local and national content is distributed through our media platforms, connecting audiences in meaningful ways. With a mission to explore ideas and deepen our shared understanding, the stations are focused on several priorities, including quality content, collaboration, and sustainability.
Key Values
- Engaging community members through local outreach.
- Educating families through each stage of life.
- Celebrating diversity to develop cultural competence and create inclusive communities.
- Documenting, presenting, and preserving the history and culture of the Ozarks.
Local Impact
Ozarks Public Broadcasting reaches our entire community. Because Ozarks Public Television and KSMU Radio are available free of charge, through over-the-air broadcast and online streaming, we’re able to serve all families in our area—regardless of their financial means. Every child in the Ozarks has access to quality educational programming that promotes success in school, and every resident has access to information and ideas that encourage community engagement.