Local Content and Service Report to the Community 2023

Local Value

At KSMU Radio and Ozarks Public Television, we take our role of serving our audience and upholding their trust very seriously. We strive to keep listeners and viewers across the Ozarks informed, entertained, and inspired through in-depth news coverage, excellent educational content, and the civil exchange of ideas. A variety of local and national content is distributed through our media platforms, connecting audiences in meaningful ways. With a mission to explore ideas and deepen our shared understanding, the stations are focused on several priorities, including quality content, collaboration, and sustainability.