KSMU Celebrates 50 Years of Broadcasting in the Ozarks

OZARKS PUBLIC RADIO CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF INSPIRING STORYTELLING AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

From award-winning news coverage to eclectic music programs, station offers something truly unique on the radio dial

KSMU Ozarks Public Radio, a beacon of journalism and community engagement, proudly announces its golden jubilee celebration as it marks 50 years of broadcasting excellence. Since its inception, KSMU has been a trusted source of news, information, culture, and entertainment, enriching the lives of listeners across the Ozarks.

Established in 1974, KSMU has been dedicated to delivering unparalleled programming that informs, educates, and inspires audiences. From thought-provoking news segments to captivating storytelling, the station has become an integral part of the daily lives of thousands of listeners.

Over the past five decades, KSMU has continually evolved to meet the changing needs of its audience while staying true to its core values of journalistic integrity and community service. Through its diverse range of programming, the station has cultivated meaningful connections with listeners, sparking conversations and fostering understanding across communities.

As KSMU celebrates this significant milestone, it reflects on its rich history of broadcasting excellence and looks forward to continuing its mission of serving as a trusted source of news and culture for generations to come. The station expresses gratitude to its loyal listeners, dedicated staff, and the community for their unwavering support throughout the years.

To commemorate its 50th anniversary, KSMU will host a series of special events and programming, including exclusive interviews, retrospectives, and community outreach initiatives. These celebrations, which kick off on May 7 with a Mayoral Proclamation and reception from 9:00 – 10:00 am in the atrium of Strong Hall on the Missouri State University campus, will honor the station's legacy while embracing the future of KSMU and public broadcasting.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate 50 years of serving our community," said Rachel Knight, General Manager. "This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our talented staff and the unwavering support of our listeners. As we look ahead to the next chapter, we remain committed to delivering exceptional programming that informs, inspires, and enriches the lives of listeners across the Ozarks."

The public is invited to join KSMU in celebrating 50 years of broadcasting excellence and community service with these upcoming events.

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

"KSMU Day" Mayoral Proclamation & Reception

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

KSMU Trivia Night, anniversary edition!

Saturday, September 7, 2024

KSMU’s Anniversary Party

3 - 6 pm

Mother's Backyard at Mother's Brewing Company, 215 S Grant Ave, Springfield, MO

Follow the station on Facebook, Instagram, and at ksmu.org for updates on anniversary events and programming.