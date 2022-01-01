Giving Tuesday on KSMU

Every act of generosity has an impact. On Tuesday, November 29th, your generosity to KSMU could have twice the impact! When you donate to KSMU on Giving Tuesday, we will ask you to also tell us about another non-profit you value. Every dollar you contribute to the station will count as a vote for your non-profit of choice. The non-profit with the most votes before midnight November 29th will receive a KSMU underwriting package valued at $3,000! It’s our way of spreading the generosity this Giving Tuesday and helping to further the impact of a fellow nonprofit in our community.

As always, your gift will go to support the independent arts, news, and music programming you love here on KSMU. But on Giving Tuesday, it could also help lift up another favorite charity too. So, be sure to let us know who you’re voting for when you make your gift. Together, our community is stronger. And together, let’s celebrate this “global day of giving.”

