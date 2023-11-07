Drury hosts interfaith prayer for Israel and Gaza

A bright sunny Tuesday morning made the stained-glass sparkle in the second-floor sanctuary of Drury’s Stone Chapel. A few dozen people scattered among the pews, to witness and pray along with a special interfaith prayer dedicated to Israel and Gaza.

Drury Chaplain Peter Browning said the event was organized around three themes, mourning, healing, peace and love, in response to the collective trauma and pain of the ongoing conflict. Speakers of faith from Drury’s faculty and staff, representing Christianity, Judaism, and Islam took turns leading prayers and reading selections on each subject. The event’s timing marked one month since a Hamas led attack on Israel sparked the ongoing military response in the Gaza strip.

Dr. Rich Schur and Dr. Mara Cohen-Ioannides led the congregation in Jewish readings, Dr. Charlyn Ingwerson recited Christian passages, and Dr. Karim Moukrime read from the Koran and other Islamic texts.

