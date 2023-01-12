Martin Luther King Jr. march tradition to continue in Springfield on Monday

On Monday morning, the Springfield chapter of the NAACP will hold its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. March. The president of the chapter says it’s important to keep the memory of the civil rights leader alive.

For over a decade, participants have marched through Springfield’s streets to honor the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a pioneer for racial equality during the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 60s. King was assassinated in 1968.

Kai Sutton, president of the Springfield branch of the NAACP, says the march is about recognizing the achievements of Dr. King and other civil rights leaders, and continuing their work to achieve equality.

“We’re standing on the shoulders of our ancestors," Sutton told KSMU. "We’re showing strength. We’re showing that we will continue to move forward. We will continue to fight forward.”

The march will begin at 8:30 Monday morning (web: January 16) at the Jordan Valley Ice Park. Participants will march through the downtown area and will end up at the Gillioz Theater where organizers will hold an event memorializing King.

Doors to the Jordan Valley Ice Park will open at 7:30. Doughnuts and hot chocolate will be provided. Sutton encourages participants to donate cold weather clothing, like hats, gloves, and HotHands at the Ice Park.