KSMU Early Bird Member Drive Official Sweepstakes Rules

Eligibility

No contribution or purchase is required to enter or win. A contribution or purchase will not increase your chances of winning. This sweepstakes is open to all legal residents of the United States age 18 or older unless otherwise noted. Employees of Ozarks Public Broadcasting, and their respective household or immediate family members, are not eligible to enter. Compliance with the eligibility requirements will be determined solely by KSMU Ozarks Public Radio. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law.

How to enter

Enter with a contribution: All donors who make a contribution online at www.KSMU.org or by calling 417-836-5768 on the dates and during the Entry Period described below under “Prizes and Entry Period” will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes. Entrants must provide a valid telephone number or email address. Limit of one entry per person.

Enter without a contribution: To enter without making a contribution, email Member Services at KSMU@MissouriState.edu during the applicable Entry Period and ask to be entered into the drawing without making a contribution. Entrants must provide a valid telephone number and mailing address.

Determination and awarding of prizes

On the week of April 16, 2023, KSMU will select winners for the prize(s) described below based on all eligible entries received during the applicable Entry Period, also described below. Winners will be selected by random drawing and will be notified by email or telephone (at KSMU’s discretion). Except where noted under “Prizes and Entry Periods” below, prizes must be picked up at the KSMU office located at 900 S. Holland Avenue in Springfield, Missouri, during regular business hours Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Any prize not accepted by a winner after 30 days will, at KSMU’s sole discretion, be forfeited for future use by KSMU, returned to the prize donor, or awarded to an alternate winner. If a prize notification e-mail or any prize is returned to KSMU as undeliverable, that prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Prize packages will be awarded on an individual basis, with no more than one prize package awarded to each entrant. All eligible entries in the sweepstakes will remain eligible for each prize in the applicable sweepstakes unless drawn as a winner for another prize.

KSMU may, at its sole discretion, choose to substitute a prize of equal or greater value in the event the offered prize is unavailable. Prizes are not redeemable for cash, exchangeable or transferable. All taxes on prizes, including but not limited to Federal, State, and local income and sales taxes, are the responsibility of the winners.

Prizes and Entry Periods

First Drawing Prize (“Grand Prize”) :

In this drawing, one (1) winner will receive a set of custom-made KSMU cornhole boards. All entries for this drawing must be received between 12:01 a.m. March 20, 2023, and 11:59 p.m. April 13, 2023 (“Entry Period”). The approximate retail value of this prize is $266.50.

Second Drawing Prize :

In this drawing, one (1) winner will receive one (1) KSMU Public Radio Nerd t-shirt and two (2) KSMU limited edition pint glasses. All entries for this drawing must be received between 12:01 a.m. March 20, 2023, and 11:59 p.m. April 13, 2023 (“Entry Period”). The approximate retail value of this prize is $84.00.

Third Drawing Prize:

In this drawing, one (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see My Fair Lady at Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets must be picked up at “Will Call” at the box office located at 525 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway in Springfield, Missouri, on the day of the show. All entries for this drawing must be received between 12:01 a.m. March 20, 2023, and 11:59 p.m. April 13, 2023 (“Entry Period”). The approximate retail value of this prize is $74.00.

All potential winners are subject to verification by KSMU, whose decisions are final and binding in all matters related to the sweepstakes. Entrants are not a winner of any prize unless and until eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules have been verified and the potential winners have been notified that verification is complete. The potential winner may be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, release of publicity and release of liability, and (if applicable) tax form W-9 to KSMU.

One or more additional prize drawings may be added at KSMU’s discretion during the Early Bird Member Drive sweepstakes period and, if they occur, will be subject to the same rules as the prize drawings described above, except that the prize(s) may be described on-air.

Odds of winning

Odds of winning are determined by the total number of entries received and cannot be projected.

General terms

If the sweepstakes is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus or other technical problem, KSMU may either: (a) cancel or terminate the sweepstakes; (b) suspend the sweepstakes while it investigates the impairment, then resume the promotion if the impairment is resolved; or (c) award the prize at random from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment. KSMU may disqualify entrants if KSMU believes any entrant has violated these Official Rules or acted in an unsportsmanlike, deceptive or disruptive manner. Failure by KSMU to enforce any term of these Official Rules does not constitute a waiver of that provision. If the prize becomes unavailable or infeasible to award, or if any sweepstakes is impaired or becomes impractical due to any event beyond the control of KSMU, KSMU may modify, shorten, suspend or cancel the sweepstakes without liability. KSMU reserves the right to exclude previous sweepstakes winners from entering this or any future sweepstakes.

Release and indemnification

Participating in the sweepstakes is voluntary. Entry constitutes permission for KSMU (except where prohibited by law) to use entrants’ and winners’ names, hometowns and likenesses in connection with promoting KSMU without additional compensation. By entering, all entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and further agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless KSMU, its licensees, affiliates, successors, funders and prize providers, and their respective directors, officers and employees (“Released Parties”) from and against all actions, causes of actions, and liability, including attorney’s fees and costs, arising out of or relating to participation in the sweepstakes and receipt and use or misuse of the prize awarded. Entrants acknowledge that the Released Parties have made no warranty, representation or guarantee, expressed or implied, relating to any prize. ALL PRIZES ARE PROVIDED AS-IS.

Choice of law

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrant’s rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of KSMU in connection with the contest, shall be governed by the laws of the State of Missouri without regard to the conflicts of law principles thereof.

By participating in this giveaway, participants agree to these official rules and agree that KSMU and Missouri State University, their agents and employees will have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind resulting from their use of prizes or their participation in the contest.