The Thirteen Colonies and Their Flags
The Thirteen Colonies and Their Flags
Join us this Flag Day to commemorate the adoption of the American flag as the national flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, with guest storyteller and reenactor Kavan Stull.
George Washington Carver National Monument
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
George Washington Carver National Monument
417.325.4151
gwca_interpretation@nps.gov
George Washington Carver National Monument
5646 Carver RdDiamond, Missouri 64840
417.325.4151
gwca_interpretation@nps.gov