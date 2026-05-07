Spring Jitter Jam

Back by popular demand... It's time to get jittery at FMO's Jitter Jam- a festival of coffee, tea, and breakfast samplings! Registration includes an exclusive FMO coffee mug, one full size drink, and endless sampling of local coffee, tea, jam, and more! Get your tickets now, and join us at Farmers Market of the Ozarks on May 16th from 9AM to 1PM for this biannual Market Fav!

Cost:

$18: Single ticket-- 1 Mug, 1 Full Size Drink, Endless Sampling

$28: Couple ticket-- 2 Mugs, 2 Full Size Drinks, Endless Sampling

Jitter Jam helps support Farmers Market of the Ozarks as a non-profit organization. Your purchase helps us continue supporting local farmers, growers, and makers, as well as bringing fresh, local food to the Ozarks area!