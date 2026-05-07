MOSS CON 2026 - Scale Model Contest and Vendor Fair
MOSS CON 2026 - Scale Model Contest and Vendor Fair
MOSS CON 2026 takes place on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM at The Arc of the Ozarks Center in Springfield, MO. This annual event, hosted by the Missouri Ozarks Scale Specialists (MOSS), features a competitive plastic scale model contest, a vast vendor fair with over 8 vendors, and family-friendly activities like raffle prizes. Come see the amazing artwork and craftmanship of building scale models and dioramas.
Arc of the Ozarks Springfield Division
$2 Adult, 12 and under Free
08:30 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Missouri Ozarks Scale Specialists
ipmsmoss@gmail.com
Arc of the Ozarks Springfield Division
1501 E Pythian StSpringfield, Missouri 65802
417-864-7887