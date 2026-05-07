MOSS CON 2026 - Scale Model Contest and Vendor Fair

MOSS CON 2026 takes place on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM at The Arc of the Ozarks Center in Springfield, MO. This annual event, hosted by the Missouri Ozarks Scale Specialists (MOSS), features a competitive plastic scale model contest, a vast vendor fair with over 8 vendors, and family-friendly activities like raffle prizes. Come see the amazing artwork and craftmanship of building scale models and dioramas.