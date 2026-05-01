Kids Market @ Corndog Kickoff

Give your kids the ultimate entrepreneurial thrill at Kids Markets during Corndog Kickoff! They'll set up shop, sell their crafts or treasures, earn real cash, and feel like mini moguls amid fair food frenzy, live music, and family fun.

Market-Specific Instructions:

All market registrations and their parents/guardians will receive a wristband for entry into the market area only. Those wishing to participate in the Corndog Kickoff food sampling event will need to purchase their own ticket to the Corndog Kickoff. (Early purchase is encouraged as this event does sell out!)

Dressing up or decorating booths in red, white, and blue to match this year's theme is encouraged but not required.

Battery-powered lights are encouraged for your booth, as this is an evening event.

See our complete Rules & Guidelines before registering.

